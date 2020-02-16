Clyde Benjamin Baker Jr., 74, of Spencer, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. He was born March 23, 1945 in Salisbury, NC to the late Clyde Baker Sr. and Darlene Burch Boone. Clyde proudly served his country in the US Navy and Army National Guard. He worked at the NC Finishing Company for 36 years, and in his spare time enjoyed playing golf, cooking, and meeting at Bojangle's with his friends. Clyde was a member of Spencer Moose Lodge and attended Smith Grove Baptist Church in Linwood. In addition to his mother, Clyde is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Baker; children, Heath Baker of Salisbury; Bonnie Baker Harrell (Will) of Salisbury; Cain Baker (Stefanie) of Mocksville; Chad Baker (Leah) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jordan Baker, Alyssa Baker, Duncan Baker, Emery Baker, Anna Harrell, Liam Harrell, Kennedy Baker, Kaiden Baker, and Lyla Baker; great-grandchild, Violet Baker; and siblings, Aaron Boone; Sherri Boone; Debbie Boone; and Bill Boone, all of Spencer. There will be a memorial service held at 2pm on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at Smith Grove Baptist Church, 3462 Sowers Rd, Linwood, NC 27299. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Baker family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 16, 2020