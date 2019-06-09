Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde C. Peacock. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Paul's Reformed Church Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde C. Peacock Jr., 77, of Atwell Community, passed away, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House after a short battle with cancer. He was born July 7, 1941 in Iredell Co. to the late Clyde Peacock Sr. and Lucille Galliher Peacock. Clyde was a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church where he sang in the choir. He was a member of the Piedmont Singing Men, and was on the Board of Directors of the Atwell Volunteer Fire Department. Clyde loved going to the beach and also going to and watching baseball games. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed. Clyde worked for Southeastern Freightlines for 33 years. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Haithcox, and Sylvia McLemore. Those left to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years Gail Peacock, two sons, Terry Peacock (Judy) of Atwell, Mark Peacock (Rhonda) of Atwell, five grandchildren; Justin, Jordan (Felicia), Jenna, Tyler and Austin Peacock, four Great grandchildren Jaxon, Brantley, Aubri and Ivy Peacock, and one great granddaughter on the way in August, also one brother Gilbert Peacock (Coleen), two sisters, Mary Bowman and Linda Carpenter (Dale) all of Statesville and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 10, 2019, at St. Paul's Reformed Church, with the Rev. Joey Dillard, Pastor Bob Young, and Seminarian Lucas Safrit officiating, burial will follow at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Reformed Church, 811 N. Enochville Ave., China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences maybe left at

