Clyde Lewis Walker, 84, of Rockwell, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The NC State Veterans Home in Salisbury. The Lord needed a cook so Chief Walker was called to his heavenly home. Clyde was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor who easily made friends. Born May 12, 1936 to the late Eric Ronald and Edna Hammill Walker. While in the Navy, he was stationed in Norfolk, VA, Newfoundland, Charleston, SC and Puerto Rico. He retired from the US Navy after 24 years of service as Chief Cook. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his Wife, Kay Vanderford Walker, siblings, James Walker (Novella), Floyd Walker (Evelyn), Willie Walker (Gwen), Harmon Walker (Cora), Gerald Walker, Jackie Ewart (Calvin), and brother-in-law, Walt Hill. Clyde is survived by his sisters, Mary Hill and Nancy (Pete) Davenport, sister-in-law Mildred Walker, friends, Betsy Stroud, Bobby & Sylvia Bell and Robert & Carole Hopkins. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Service: Graveside service will be held at the US National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 27 th at 2:00 PM with Pastor Charlie Curtis officiating. The family would like to say thank you to the North Carolina State Veterans Home and nephew Ronnie Walker for the special care they gave to Clyde. Memorial: Memorials to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147 Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Walker family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.