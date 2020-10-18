1/1
Clyde Lewis Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde Lewis Walker, 84, of Rockwell, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The NC State Veterans Home in Salisbury. The Lord needed a cook so Chief Walker was called to his heavenly home. Clyde was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor who easily made friends. Born May 12, 1936 to the late Eric Ronald and Edna Hammill Walker. While in the Navy, he was stationed in Norfolk, VA, Newfoundland, Charleston, SC and Puerto Rico. He retired from the US Navy after 24 years of service as Chief Cook. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his Wife, Kay Vanderford Walker, siblings, James Walker (Novella), Floyd Walker (Evelyn), Willie Walker (Gwen), Harmon Walker (Cora), Gerald Walker, Jackie Ewart (Calvin), and brother-in-law, Walt Hill. Clyde is survived by his sisters, Mary Hill and Nancy (Pete) Davenport, sister-in-law Mildred Walker, friends, Betsy Stroud, Bobby & Sylvia Bell and Robert & Carole Hopkins. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Service: Graveside service will be held at the US National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 27 th at 2:00 PM with Pastor Charlie Curtis officiating. The family would like to say thank you to the North Carolina State Veterans Home and nephew Ronnie Walker for the special care they gave to Clyde. Memorial: Memorials to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147 Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Walker family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved