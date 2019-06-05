Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Monroe Fullam. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Visitation 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM North Kannapolis United Methodist Church 1307 N. Main St. Kannapolis , NC View Map Memorial service 11:30 AM North Kannapolis United Methodist Church 1307 N. Main St. Kannapolis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LANDIS – Clyde Monroe Fullam, 83, of Landis, passed away on Sunday, June, 2, 2019 in Salisbury. He was born Aug. 28, 1935 in China Grove, to the late Fred Monroe Fullam and Mary Swink Fullam. He was educated in Kannapolis City Schools. Clyde worked in the electrical and troubleshooting areas of the machine shop at Cannon Mills. He was a member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church and in his spare time, he loved to fish and enjoyed watching NASCAR. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his siblings and son, David Monroe Fullam. Clyde is survived by his wife of 67 years, whom he married Nov. 3, 1951, Pearl Foster Fullam; daughter, Tammy Yandle (Phil) of Kannapolis; son, Alan Fullam (Annette) of Landis; grandchildren, Jared Fullam, Justin Fullam (Ashley) and Jeremy Rodgers (Autumn); great-grandchildren, Mariah Fullam, Jewel Patterson, Pearl Fullam, Abram Rodgers, Daegan Rodgers, Odessah Rodgers and Adeline Rodgers; and brother, Carl Fullam (Patty) of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, June 8 2019 at North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081, beginning at 11 a.m. with a memorial service following, starting at 11:30 a.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Fullam family. Online condolences may be made at

LANDIS – Clyde Monroe Fullam, 83, of Landis, passed away on Sunday, June, 2, 2019 in Salisbury. He was born Aug. 28, 1935 in China Grove, to the late Fred Monroe Fullam and Mary Swink Fullam. He was educated in Kannapolis City Schools. Clyde worked in the electrical and troubleshooting areas of the machine shop at Cannon Mills. He was a member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church and in his spare time, he loved to fish and enjoyed watching NASCAR. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his siblings and son, David Monroe Fullam. Clyde is survived by his wife of 67 years, whom he married Nov. 3, 1951, Pearl Foster Fullam; daughter, Tammy Yandle (Phil) of Kannapolis; son, Alan Fullam (Annette) of Landis; grandchildren, Jared Fullam, Justin Fullam (Ashley) and Jeremy Rodgers (Autumn); great-grandchildren, Mariah Fullam, Jewel Patterson, Pearl Fullam, Abram Rodgers, Daegan Rodgers, Odessah Rodgers and Adeline Rodgers; and brother, Carl Fullam (Patty) of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, June 8 2019 at North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081, beginning at 11 a.m. with a memorial service following, starting at 11:30 a.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Fullam family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close