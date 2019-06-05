LANDIS – Clyde Monroe Fullam, 83, of Landis, passed away on Sunday, June, 2, 2019 in Salisbury. He was born Aug. 28, 1935 in China Grove, to the late Fred Monroe Fullam and Mary Swink Fullam. He was educated in Kannapolis City Schools. Clyde worked in the electrical and troubleshooting areas of the machine shop at Cannon Mills. He was a member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church and in his spare time, he loved to fish and enjoyed watching NASCAR. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his siblings and son, David Monroe Fullam. Clyde is survived by his wife of 67 years, whom he married Nov. 3, 1951, Pearl Foster Fullam; daughter, Tammy Yandle (Phil) of Kannapolis; son, Alan Fullam (Annette) of Landis; grandchildren, Jared Fullam, Justin Fullam (Ashley) and Jeremy Rodgers (Autumn); great-grandchildren, Mariah Fullam, Jewel Patterson, Pearl Fullam, Abram Rodgers, Daegan Rodgers, Odessah Rodgers and Adeline Rodgers; and brother, Carl Fullam (Patty) of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, June 8 2019 at North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081, beginning at 11 a.m. with a memorial service following, starting at 11:30 a.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Fullam family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 5, 2019