Clyde Odel, 94, of Salisbury, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, April 10, 2019. He loved and cherished his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. Clyde served 30 years in the United States NAVY as an Aviation Storekeeper. A VA ceremony will be held for him at 10:00 AM Friday, April 19, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144, with military honors conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Odel family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Odel.
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2019