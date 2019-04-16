Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coleman Beagle Man Sipes Jr.. View Sign

Coleman Sipes Jr. “Beagle Man”, 92, finished his earthly journey on Saturday, April 13, 2019. His heavenly journey began in the arms of Jesus along with the love of his life, Mary, who preceded him in death on April 30, 2012. Born June 8, 1926, Coleman was a retired farmer. He loved to garden and grow his own vegetables. He was a member of Tarheel Beagle Club. Coleman loved the Lord and richly enjoyed going to church at River Church of God in Salisbury where he was a member. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Coleman was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman and Addie Eades Sipes; one son, Charlie Eugene; three sisters, Lucille Upright, Nora Bell Davis and Helen Sipes; and eight brothers, Ivy Walter, Price, Edgar, Billy Joe, Leon, James and Gary. He is survived by four sons, Troy Franklin Sipes (Thelma) of Carson, George Sidney Sipes (Libby) of Linwood, Larry Coleman Sipes (Edith) of Salisbury and Roger Lee Sipes (Lisa) of Florida; two daughters, Margaret Ann Wessman (Eddie) of Salisbury and Frances Louise Boger (Baxter) of Mocksville; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Sipes of China Grove; as well as 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Brian McMasters officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove. Memorials: Memorials may be made to River Church of God, 121 Carolina Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Sipes family. Online condolences may be made at

