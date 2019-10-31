Coleman Ray Buckwell, 30, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born April 3, 1989 in Rowan County to Joey Buckwell of Salisbury and Sandy Buckwell Whitley of Albemarle. A graduate of NC State he was previously employed with Kewaunee Scientific in Statesville. Cole achieved the rank of Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 317. He was an avid golfer, playing four years on the East Rowan High School Golf Team and was an all county/all conference golfer. He won the McCanless Golf Course Club Championship when he was 16 years old. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Tyler Martin Buckwell and a half-sister, Jessica Hendren. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church Life Center with Pastor Rhodes Woolly officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Peeler Hall. Memorials may be given to Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Buckwell family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 31, 2019