Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Hayes Hoffner. View Sign

Colleen Haynes Hoffner, age 82, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at her residence. Colleen was born Nov. 27, 1936 in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late Raymond Haynes and the late Molly Scott Haynes. Colleen was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She grew up in St. Peter's Lutheran Church where she started teaching Sunday school at the age of 12 and taught for 50 years. She was a former member of Union Lutheran Church. She graduated from Charlotte Business School prior to becoming a sales clerk for Earl's Office Supply and later Belk's and the Emporium. In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death, by her husband, J.L. Hoffner; brothers, June Haynes, James Haynes, Joe Haynes and Anderson Haynes (Bud); and sisters, Sarah Frances Haynes, Wilma Haynes and Gaynell Shafer. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Pastor Jeffrey Hoffner of Salisbury; daughter, Dr. Cindy Moss (Richard) of Mt. Holly: brother, Bill Haynes (Paula) of Rockwell; sister, Peggy Deal (Glenn) of Rockwell; grandchildren, Timothy, Christopher and Leah Hoffner; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Parrish Hall at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1908 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144, with the funeral service starting at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with the Rev. John Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Lutheran Church Cemetery, 4770 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Memorials: Donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1908 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hoffner family and online condolences may be made at

Colleen Haynes Hoffner, age 82, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at her residence. Colleen was born Nov. 27, 1936 in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late Raymond Haynes and the late Molly Scott Haynes. Colleen was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She grew up in St. Peter's Lutheran Church where she started teaching Sunday school at the age of 12 and taught for 50 years. She was a former member of Union Lutheran Church. She graduated from Charlotte Business School prior to becoming a sales clerk for Earl's Office Supply and later Belk's and the Emporium. In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death, by her husband, J.L. Hoffner; brothers, June Haynes, James Haynes, Joe Haynes and Anderson Haynes (Bud); and sisters, Sarah Frances Haynes, Wilma Haynes and Gaynell Shafer. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Pastor Jeffrey Hoffner of Salisbury; daughter, Dr. Cindy Moss (Richard) of Mt. Holly: brother, Bill Haynes (Paula) of Rockwell; sister, Peggy Deal (Glenn) of Rockwell; grandchildren, Timothy, Christopher and Leah Hoffner; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Parrish Hall at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1908 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144, with the funeral service starting at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with the Rev. John Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Lutheran Church Cemetery, 4770 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Memorials: Donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1908 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hoffner family and online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lyerly Funeral Home

515 S. Main St.

Salisbury , NC 28144

704-633-9031 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close