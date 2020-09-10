Colleen Stamey Goodman, 88, of Kannapolis left this world to be with her heavenly Father on September 9, 2020. She was born in Cabarrus County and a lifelong resident of Kannapolis. Colleen had a great love for her family and her church family. She loved working with flowers and yardwork. Colleen was a lifelong member of Earle St./Enochville Church of God where she was a tireless worker in support of the church. She helped start a number of projects and was a former Sunday school teacher for the Ladies Bible Class for many years. She will be greatly missed. Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Goodman, her parents, Paul Stamey and Beatrice Couch, brothers, Louis, Donnie and Daryle Stamey. Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Leroy Goodman (Brenda), Steve Goodman (Jean), daughter, Diane Barr (Phil), 6 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, brothers, P.J. , Brian and Jeff Stamey and sisters, Frankie and Melony. Service: Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Enochville Church of God officiated by Rev. Carl Fosdick. Her family will receive friends prior from 11 to 12 at the church. Burial will be at Carolina Memorial Park. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Enochville Church of God, 199 N Enochville Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.