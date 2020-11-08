1/1
Constance Connie Keys
1945 - 2020
Constance “Connie” Keys, 75, of Salisbury passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Alexandria, VA on February 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Hilda Loy Hartley and Fred Thomas Hartley. Connie was educated in the Alexandria, Virginia School System and worked as a dietician at Rowan Medical Center for 33 years. She loved to sew, paint ceramics, and cook. She also loved watching her 3 grandsons play baseball, her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. Connie was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy “Jimmy” Keys. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Matthew Allen Keys (Brittany) of Salisbury; sister, Christine Cross of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jackson, Bryce, and Blake Keys; nephews, Timothy, Thomas, and Travis Cross; niece, Tina Martinez. Visitation: 1:00-1:30 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Providence United Methodist Church, 6450 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 1:30 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Providence United Methodist Church with the Rev. Aldana Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, 8625 US Hwy 52, Rockwell, NC 28138. Memorials may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Keys family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Providence United Methodist Church
NOV
8
Service
01:30 PM
Providence United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
523 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
