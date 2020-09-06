1/1
Cornelius Beaver Hart
1957 - 2020
Mr. Cornelius "Beaver" Hart, age 63, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 atNovant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Charlotte. Born on January 5, 1957 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Cornelius Hargroveand Annie L. Hart Crocker. He was a 1975 graduate of Salisbury High School and attended Rowan Cabarrus CommunityCollege. Mr. Hart was last employed with Freightliner Trucking Co. and Staclean Diffusible Co. At a young age he joined Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Salisbury. Mr. Hart leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 32 years, Julia Melton Hart of thehome; son, Jamaine Melton (Susi) of Atlanta, GA; brothers, McSherry Hargrove (Myrna)of Hope Mills and Eric Lee Hargrove of Cooleemee; stepmother, Ellerwease PattersonHargrove of Cooleemee; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; aunts, uncle,cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the funeralhome from 2-5 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2019 at1 pm at the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Burialwill follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
SEP
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-636-2711
