Coy Elmer Redding, Sr. 89, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after struggling with illness for over a year. He is finally at peace. Service: A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020 at West Concord Cemetery. Born on August 17, 1930, he was a son to the late Roy and Idell Jones Redding. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Edwards Redding; son, Chip Redding; sister, Iris “Doozie” Kennedy; and brother, James Redding. Mr. Redding worked as an insurance sales manager up until his health declined. He enjoyed making rounds to catch up with clients and never met a stranger. Left to cherish his memories are daughter, Kathy Boylin and husband Jim; son, Scott Redding; grandchildren, Meredith Pack and husband Joseph, Mallory Winstead and husband Joel, and Mary Catherine Boylin; great-grandchildren, Phoebe Joy Pack and Emma Grace Winstead; and sister, Myrtle Wills. The family would like to extend a special thanks to friends and family for their love and support this past year. Condolences may be sent to www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Redding family.