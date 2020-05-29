Coy Elmer Redding Sr.
1930 - 2020
Coy Elmer Redding, Sr. 89, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after struggling with illness for over a year. He is finally at peace. Service: A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020 at West Concord Cemetery. Born on August 17, 1930, he was a son to the late Roy and Idell Jones Redding. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Edwards Redding; son, Chip Redding; sister, Iris “Doozie” Kennedy; and brother, James Redding. Mr. Redding worked as an insurance sales manager up until his health declined. He enjoyed making rounds to catch up with clients and never met a stranger. Left to cherish his memories are daughter, Kathy Boylin and husband Jim; son, Scott Redding; grandchildren, Meredith Pack and husband Joseph, Mallory Winstead and husband Joel, and Mary Catherine Boylin; great-grandchildren, Phoebe Joy Pack and Emma Grace Winstead; and sister, Myrtle Wills. The family would like to extend a special thanks to friends and family for their love and support this past year. Condolences may be sent to www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Redding family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Graveside service
03:00 PM
West Concord Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
