Coy Gene Shive, 83, of Rockwell, went home on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born August 28, 1935 in Rowan County to Wilma Overcash Sells and the late Hal Alexander Shive. Coy worked as a Mechanic for Celanese before his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Organ Lutheran Church and loved to go fishing at the Coast as often as he could. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and taking trips to the mountains. Coy was known for his sense of humor, he always had a joke to tell and could make anyone laugh. More than anything, he loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his father, Coy was preceded in death by his step-mother, Irene Shive, and his sister, Marlene Beaver. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Shive of Salisbury; a son, Anthony "Tony" Shive of Salisbury; three Daughters, Sherry (Keith) Kluttz of Salisbury, Wendy Eidson (Mitch) of Salisbury, Jody Williams(Dave) of Huntersville; grandson, Caleb Kluttz of Salisbury; two granddaughters, Carmen (Andrew) Barrier of Rockwell, and Kelsea Kluttz of Kannapolis; and two great-granddaughters, Addison Barrier, and Callie Barrier. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Organ Lutheran Church (1515 Organ Lutheran Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146) with Pastor, Carlin Ours and Vicar Jordan Davis officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. No Visitation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Organ Lutheran Church. A Special Thanks to Dr. Ward, Dr. Newman, the staff of Carolina Oncology, Bayada, and Novant Hospice and Palliative Care for the incredible care provided over the last few years. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Shive family. Online condolences may be made at

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

Funeral Home Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell , NC 28138
(704) 279-7241

