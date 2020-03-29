Guest Book View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Denise Stoner, 62, of Salisbury passed away peacefully at her home on March 27, 2020. Cynthia was born June 17, 1957 in Philadelphia, Pa., and was the daughter of Helen Henley Stoner and the late Oliver Odell Stoner. She was a graduate of North Rowan High School and also Rowan-Cabarrus Community College where she earned a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was a faithful and lifelong member of Jerusalem Baptist Church. At her request I quote Cynthia in saying "Let the works I have done speak for me." Her memories will be cherished by her Fiance', Roy Goodlett, Sr.; mother, Helen Stoner; sisters, Estella Connor (Larry), Phyllis Luther, and Dr. Linda Stoner; niece, Cera Luther; nephew, Jermaine Luther; great nieces, Trinity McCormick and Lyric Luther. Also surviving her are special caregivers Diane Hearne and Virginia Miller. Arrangements: There will be a Public Viewing Wednesday. April 1, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 pm at Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home in the A. R. Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Interment will follow services in the Church Cemetery. Rev. Sidney Moore, Officiating and Reverend Dr. David L. Bracken, Pastor Eulogist. In accordance with the Governors' mandate as it relates to Covid-19, there cannot be groups of no more than 50 people in a public gathering at any time. The 50 people include the Funeral Home Staff, Ministers, Funeral Service Participants and the Family. Once 50 people is reached, no one else will be allowed to enter. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is servicing the family. Online condolences may be sent to

