Cynthia Lou Childs of Cleveland passed away Wednesday May 15 th at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born in Sierra Madre California and moved to Rowan County in 1995. She leaves behind her long time companion Dwight Poff, son Brent, 39 of Cornelius, son Tanner, 25 of Mocksville, and her Daughter Morgan, 24 of Cleveland. She also left behind grandchildren, Julius, Jakobie, Alex, Kaydance, CayleAnn Lou, Bentley and great grandson, Neil. She loved shopping but everything had to be “on sale”. She also loved gardening on her farm in Cleveland. She planted lots of flowers and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds in the evenings. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Childs family, online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
Published in Salisbury Post on May 26, 2019