Mrs. Cynthia Jane Torrence Jordan, 57, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Service: Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Campbells Missionary Baptist Church, Mooresville. Visitation will be held 1:30-2 p.m. W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Torrence- Jordan family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Torrence-Jordan.
W H Bryant & A E Grier & Sons Funeral Home
1020 Briarhill Rd
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 696-2603
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 28, 2019