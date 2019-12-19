Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Veach. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Summerset Funeral Home 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC View Map Interment 2:15 PM Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLEVELAND TN – Cynthia Rushing Veach passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Heritage Senior Assisted Living after living with Alzheimers Disease for five years. She will be missed tremendously by her family and everyone who knew her. Cynthia was the daughter of the late Carlisle and Katherine Rushing of Spencer, NC. Bill Veach, her husband of 57 years, also preceded Cynthia in death. Cynthia and Bill were long time members of First Baptist Church Cleveland, TN. They were married June 27, 1959. She received her degree in Dental Hygiene and started her career with a dentist in Salisbury NC. In the mid 1960's Bill's work transferred them to Great Abaco, Bahamas for almost 4 years. After moving to Cleveland, TN, she continued her career working with a local Dentist for several years before redirecting her career. She begin teaching dental hygiene with Chattanooga State until she retired in July, 2005. During that time, she served several years as the President of the Tennessee Dental Hygiene Association. Cynthia and Bill enjoyed taking short trips together and bus trips with the church as much as they could. A few years prior to Bill's passing she started showing moderate signs of Dementia. In 2017 she went to live with Heritage Senior Assisted Living where she stayed until she passed. The Family wants to extend a very special thank you for all the loving and caring people who became family and took care of her. Other than God's hands there could not have been a better place for her to spend the quality of life she was given. ….. THANK YOU!! She is survived by her son, David Veach, daughter-in-law, Cindy Veach, and grandson, Austin Veach of Cleveland, TN. Service and Visitation: A Remembrance of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 18) at Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee St. Chapel with Rev. Jim Gibson officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The interment will be held Saturday (Dec. 21) at 2:15 p.m. at Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery in Salisbury North Carolina. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Summerset Funeral Home in Salisbury NC. Memorials: Cynthia's family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the and or First Baptist Church of Cleveland, 1275 Stuart Road NE . Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee St. has charge of the arrangements. We encourage you to share your memories and or condolences with the family by going to

