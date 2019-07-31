Mrs. Daisy Margaret “Gus” Bennett, 65, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at home. Born Sept. 21, 1953 in Rock Hill, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Peggy Ann Fisher Knight. She was a member of Franklin Baptist Church. Ralph and Gus Bennett would like to invite all family and friends and other members of the community to join us in the celebration of her life. Gus left us to be with her Lord and Savior. She leaves behind the love of her life Ralph Bennett; five nieces, Deanna, Chandler, McKenzie and Michelle Byrd and Constance Phillip; two nephews, Heath Byrd and Chris Means; two sisters, Tammy Byrd and Cindy Tyson; five great- nephews and four great-nieces, along with the rest of her family who loved and adored her. The light of her life were all her nieces and nephews who she loved as her own. Service: A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Franklin Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Hospice organization. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 31, 2019