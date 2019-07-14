Dale Boardman, Sr., 72, of Cleveland passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born in Stanly, WI on July 26, 1947 to Willis and Bettys Boardman. Dale worked as a painter for Bill's Painting and Repair and as a painter and maintenance worker at Catawba College. He was a member of the Assembly of God in Mooresville. He loved painting, talking to people about the Lord, swimming and tinkering with motors. His last wishes was for his family to know he loved them with all his heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jessie Carlton Boardman. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patsy C. Boardman of Cleveland; sons, Dale Junior Boardman (Selina) of Mocksville, Phillip Henderson Boardman of Lexington; daughter, Angela Louise Willis of Salisbury; brothers, LeRoy Boardman of Spencer; Arlyn Boardman of Morganton, Irvin Boardman (Sarah) of Lenoir and Tommy Boardman of California; three grandchildren. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Boardman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 14, 2019