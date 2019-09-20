Dale Call, 71, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Born on July 30, 1948, he was the son of the late Vestal Call Jr. and Frances Safrit Heilig. Dale was a devoted member of Grace Episcopal Church. He was the best Daddy, whose love for his family was never ending. Dale is survived by his sons, Bradshaw “Brad” Call of Asheville, Andrew Call (Sarah) and Josh Call (Brenna) both of Morganton; daughter, Marsha Call McGuire (Dean); grandchildren, Abigail Elizabeth Call, Natalie Grace Call, Henry David Call, Jacob Thomas Call, Simeon David Call, Isaiah Hampton Call, Ezekiel Bradshaw Call and Tabatha McGuire; brothers, Robert Jacob “Buddy” Heilig Jr. (Anna) and David Scott Call; sisters, Teresa Linker and Reba Safrit Sain (H.G.); and wife of 30 years, Anne Crutchfield Chastain. Service: A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church. Memorials: Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 20, 2019