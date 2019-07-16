Dale Donald Knapp, 84, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born on December 3, 1934, he was the son of the late Jesse LeRoy and Irene Asher Knapp. Mr. Knapp was a butcher by trade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Knapp Kennedy. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret Livengood Knapp; sons, Frank Antonitis and Jeff Antonitis (Wendy); daughters, Tonya South (Bruce) and Brenda Cranford (Chip); brother, Rev. Maynard “Bill” Knapp (Linda); grandsons, Paul Hepler, Mitchell Mesimer, Bobby Antonitis, Josh South, Jesse Cranford and Chase Kennedy; granddaughter, Kristine South; five great-grandchildren and special friend, Lynn Krenzien. Visitation: 12:00-12:45 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Woodleaf United Methodist Church, 9000 Church St, Woodleaf, NC 27054. Service: 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Woodleaf United Methodist Church, officiated by his son, Pastor Frank Antonitis. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials may be made to the Woodleaf United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or Novant Health Rowan Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Knapp family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 16, 2019