Dale Lynn Funderburk
1957 - 2020
Dale Lynn Funderburk, 63, of Rockwell, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. He was born February 20, 1957 in Iredell County to the late Herman P. and Magaret Castor Funderburk. He was a graduate of South Rowan High School then he attended RCCC in Salisbury were he studied Auto-mechanics and welding. He had previously worked at General Electric and also at Duke Power before starting his own business DALES HAULING AND GRADING IN 1998. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved the time he had with his four granddaughters. Any other time you could find him in his shop with his beloved dog Ozzie. He was a member of Organ Lutheran Church, where he was on the Council Property Committee and the Clean Up Committee. He was a Mason and a member of the Keller Memorial Lodge 657. Dale is survived by his Wife Cherry Funderburk; Six Sons Josh Funderburk, Jeremy Funderburk, Travis Funderburk, Brenton Woodie, Brandon (Kayla) Woodie, Brian Kluttz Allie; Four Granddaughters, Katlyn Funderburk, Marisa Woodie, Aubrey Woodie, Tegan Woodie; Brother, Dave Funderburk; Brother in-law Bobby Power (Tiffany); Mother in-law Terry Power; Nephew Kadyn Funderburk; Niece Brooke Power and his beloved dog Ozzie. A private service will be held at a later date. Former pastor of Organ Lutheran Church Will officiate. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Funderburk family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
