Dana Andrew Shue, 72, of Faith, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence in Faith. He was born June 13, 1948 in Salisbury to the late Arthur Edward and Ollie Mae Hinson Shue. Dana graduated from South Rowan High School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968-1972. He earned the rank of Sergeant and served during Vietnam. Dana retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years. He was a member of Faith American Legion Post #327 and Faith Lutheran Church. Dana was an Assistant Scout Leader Troop 350 Faith Lutheran Church, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Salisbury, and loved to go surf fishing. Dana is survived by his wife Penny Earnhardt Shue, whom he married February 10, 1983; and two sons, Jacob Dallas Shue of Landis, and Adam Tyler Shue and wife Kaylee of Faith. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm at Faith Lutheran Church Family Life Center in Faith. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church Family Life Center with Rev. William Ketchie, officiating. Interment: Burial will take place in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery with Military Rites. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 669, Faith, NC 28041. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Home Base Primary Care at the VA - Janet Parker, Jeanine Hutchinson, Melissa Gilmore, Ryan Griffin, and Norah Gaynor; hospice nurse, Emily Cox; and family, friends, and the Faith community for their supportive care. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Shue family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.