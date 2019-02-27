Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Hall. View Sign

Dana Hall, loving wife of David Hall of Mt. Ulla, passed away unexpected Feb 23, 2019. Dana was a passionate and active leader in the alternative medical field and traveled across NC and the Southeast in that pursuit. She was educated in the Gobles, Michigan schools and worked in the home health care field locally. Dana was preceded in death by her father, Donald McFadden of Gobles. She is survived by husband, David; mother, Diane McFadden Vance (Norm) of Greenville TN; son, Jerod Stedman of St. Louis, MI; brother, Ron McFadden (Katie) of Battle Creek, MI; sisters, Rene Berger (Tom) of Carney, MI and Chelli Miller (Jeff Walker) of Chicago, IL; numerous, nieces and nephews, and stepchildren, Adam Hall of Greenville, SC and Kathryn Bowers (Dan and Henry) of Greer, SC. Funeral services, conducted by Rev. Stacey Steck, will be held March 2, 2019 at 10 AM at Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147, followed by visitation in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thyatira Pre-School Scholarship Fund, the Thyatira Memorial Association, or the donors choice. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Hall family. Online condolences may be made at

