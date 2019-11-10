Guest Book View Sign Service Information Crossville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory Inc 2653 N Main St Crossville , TN 38555 (931)-456-0047 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Brisson, born May 10, 1981, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. “That it will never come again is what makes life so sweet.” - Emily Dickinson We, the family of Daniel Brisson, are deeply saddened to share the news of Daniel's sudden passing on Nov. 4. Daniel was the very loved son of Don and Priscilla Brisson and the brother of Keitsa Brisson and Joshua Clippard. Daniel is also survived by his cherished lovebird, Freefall. Daniel attended Sacred Heart School and East Rowan High School, where he was a passionate soccer player. Later, he worked as a high school referee with Blueridge Soccer Referees Association. Daniel was a beautiful, compassionate person whose smile lit up every room he entered. His passing has left an emptiness in many lives that can never be filled. Daniel approached all aspects of his life with a kind, gentle heart. He displayed a fierce determination to accomplish all tasks that he took on. Daniel was a passionate artifact craftsman and collector of many things unique. He was a fishing enthusiast and a bonsai artist. Daniel brought light and kindness to the lives of those around him. He found pleasure in nature – walking through the woods, searching for artifacts, and especially spending time with his family. It is not possible to put into words how much Daniel will be missed. The world is less bright now, and our lives are forever changed. However, we know that Daniel is now at peace with his beloved dog, Spike. Arrangements: A memorial will be held in Salisbury, North Carolina later this year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention or the National Parks Conservation Association. “Oh oh, Daniel my brother you are older than me Do you still feel the pain of the scars that won't heal? Your eyes have died, but you see more than I Daniel you're a star in the face of the sky” - Elton John

Daniel Brisson, born May 10, 1981, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. "That it will never come again is what makes life so sweet." - Emily Dickinson We, the family of Daniel Brisson, are deeply saddened to share the news of Daniel's sudden passing on Nov. 4. Daniel was the very loved son of Don and Priscilla Brisson and the brother of Keitsa Brisson and Joshua Clippard. Daniel is also survived by his cherished lovebird, Freefall. Daniel attended Sacred Heart School and East Rowan High School, where he was a passionate soccer player. Later, he worked as a high school referee with Blueridge Soccer Referees Association. Daniel was a beautiful, compassionate person whose smile lit up every room he entered. His passing has left an emptiness in many lives that can never be filled. Daniel approached all aspects of his life with a kind, gentle heart. He displayed a fierce determination to accomplish all tasks that he took on. Daniel was a passionate artifact craftsman and collector of many things unique. He was a fishing enthusiast and a bonsai artist. Daniel brought light and kindness to the lives of those around him. He found pleasure in nature – walking through the woods, searching for artifacts, and especially spending time with his family. It is not possible to put into words how much Daniel will be missed. The world is less bright now, and our lives are forever changed. However, we know that Daniel is now at peace with his beloved dog, Spike. Arrangements: A memorial will be held in Salisbury, North Carolina later this year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention or the National Parks Conservation Association. "Oh oh, Daniel my brother you are older than me Do you still feel the pain of the scars that won't heal? Your eyes have died, but you see more than I Daniel you're a star in the face of the sky" - Elton John Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2019

