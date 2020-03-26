Daniel Edward Cox, 73, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. He was born September 21, 1946 in Santa Barbara, CA to the late Honora and Dorothy Rodgers Cox. He enjoyed working on cars and watching NASCAR. Daniel is survived by his wife Betty Ann Cox; brother, Lonnie Cox and wife Connie; 5 step grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Cox family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 26, 2020