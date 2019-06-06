Daniel “Danny” Wilson Tuttle, 77, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Danny was born on March 18, 1942 in Forsyth County to Woodrow and Hazel Chandler Tuttle. He graduated from King High School. Danny was President of the North Carolina Senior Living Association for 8 years and was owner/operator of multiple assisted living facilities throughout North Carolina for most of his life. He was also a member of the Salisbury Elks Lodge #699. Danny loved to work hard and play hard. He enjoyed fishing (freshwater and saltwater) and boating and was an avid bird hunter. He was also a wonderful provider and employed many people throughout the years. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Gloria Hinson. Surviving family includes his son, Dale (Tabitha) Tuttle; daughter, Tisha Tuttle; grandchildren, Gabrielle (Josh) Shefield, Hannah Brooks, and Dalton Tuttle; great- grandchildren, Joshua and Titus Shefield; one sister, Kay (Danny) Knowles; and former spouse and mother of Daniel's children, Priscilla “Peni” Plemmons. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel in Winston-Salem, with Rev. Roger Mills officiating and Tony Corner providing music. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service. Entombment will immediately follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: North Carolina Senior Living Association, 4010 Barrett Dr., #102, Raleigh, NC 27609. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published in Salisbury Post on June 6, 2019