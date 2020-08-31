1/1
Dr. Daniel Hamaty
1928 - 2020
Dr. Daniel Hamaty, 92, of Pineville NC, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Charlotte Health and Rehab. Daniel was born July 4, 1928 in Houtzdale, Pa, to the late Elias and Catherine Hamaty. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and an outstanding physician. In 1949 he graduated Pennsylvania Military College and, on the same day, married his high-school sweetheart and love of his life Anna Lenore Bezilla. In 1953 he graduated Hahnemann Medical College, did his internship and residency at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital, and served in the Army Medical Service until 1961. His specialties were internal medicine, rheumatology, pain treatment, and medical education. In a career of over 50 years and spanning several states, he was an administrator, professor, researcher, inspector, and writer. But always, first and foremost, he was a physician of deep and abiding Christian faith. He had a passion for treating the whole person, tending to both physical and spiritual needs. "Dr. Dan" was conscientious, diligent, a superb diagnostician, a caring mentor, always learning and improving. He earned the trust of his patients through his compassion, honesty, openness, and integrity. Daniel Hamaty was loved and admired for his kindness, faith, and thoughtful, calming presence. Despite his "fierce intelligence" and many achievements, he retained a quiet humility. He was always well dressed, and dedicated to his own physical fitness as well as that of others. He possessed a steadfast moral integrity and iron self discipline, expecting the best from himself and everyone else. When asked about his philosophy of life, Dr. Hamaty once said: "I believe that it is the purpose of every person to glorify God and his Creation -- we are his hands and feet, and we are all called to be 'professionals.' We can 'profess' in our own little area, no matter how obscure or menial, and we can do it to the best of our ability." Dr. Hamaty was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Anna Lenore Hamaty, and by his brothers John and David. He is survived by his son, William Luke Hamaty and wife Dawn of China Grove, NC; daughters, Kathleen Lenore Hamaty of Evansville, Ind. and Susan Lenore Hamaty Daniels and husband Lewis of Westbrook, Conn.; and sister June Jones of Denver, Co. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Kathleen Chambers, Hollie Phillips (Aaron), Heather Hobby, Jenny Hobby, Jamie Priddy (Josh), Christopher Daniels, Roger Daniels, Patrick Troutman (Amanda), Daniel Hamaty and David Hamaty; and eight great-grandchildren: Kai Chambers, Noah and Lilly Troutman, Cohen Beckwith, Ethan Worman, Amber Counceller and Avery and Aurora Phillips. A private service will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Robert Black at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Salisbury, NC. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Fund C of the St. Luke's Episcopal Church Foundation c/o St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 131 West Council St., Salisbury, NC 28144; or to the Zion Center for Worship and the Arts, 1938 Dunhill Drive, Charlotte NC 28205. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hamaty family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Memories & Condolences

August 30, 2020
Dan Hamaty was a wonderful man who loved God and would memorize long passages of scripture when presenting the words at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Dan and Lenore were so loved by everyone who knew them.

Now Dan is with Lenore and with God who they loved with all their heart.

May you have the comfort and peace of God as you go through this most difficult time.

Sincerely,

Ginny Grisdale
Ginny Grisdale
Friend
August 29, 2020
Daniel was a devout Christian and a student of the Bible. A good friend and participant of the Monday Morning Bible Study at Calvary Church. We will miss him!
Dan Sheyda
Friend
