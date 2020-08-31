Dan Hamaty was a wonderful man who loved God and would memorize long passages of scripture when presenting the words at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Dan and Lenore were so loved by everyone who knew them.



Now Dan is with Lenore and with God who they loved with all their heart.



May you have the comfort and peace of God as you go through this most difficult time.



Sincerely,



Ginny Grisdale

Friend