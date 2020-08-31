Dr. Daniel Hamaty, 92, of Pineville NC, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Charlotte Health and Rehab. Daniel was born July 4, 1928 in Houtzdale, Pa, to the late Elias and Catherine Hamaty. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and an outstanding physician. In 1949 he graduated Pennsylvania Military College and, on the same day, married his high-school sweetheart and love of his life Anna Lenore Bezilla. In 1953 he graduated Hahnemann Medical College, did his internship and residency at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital, and served in the Army Medical Service until 1961. His specialties were internal medicine, rheumatology, pain treatment, and medical education. In a career of over 50 years and spanning several states, he was an administrator, professor, researcher, inspector, and writer. But always, first and foremost, he was a physician of deep and abiding Christian faith. He had a passion for treating the whole person, tending to both physical and spiritual needs. "Dr. Dan" was conscientious, diligent, a superb diagnostician, a caring mentor, always learning and improving. He earned the trust of his patients through his compassion, honesty, openness, and integrity. Daniel Hamaty was loved and admired for his kindness, faith, and thoughtful, calming presence. Despite his "fierce intelligence" and many achievements, he retained a quiet humility. He was always well dressed, and dedicated to his own physical fitness as well as that of others. He possessed a steadfast moral integrity and iron self discipline, expecting the best from himself and everyone else. When asked about his philosophy of life, Dr. Hamaty once said: "I believe that it is the purpose of every person to glorify God and his Creation -- we are his hands and feet, and we are all called to be 'professionals.' We can 'profess' in our own little area, no matter how obscure or menial, and we can do it to the best of our ability." Dr. Hamaty was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Anna Lenore Hamaty, and by his brothers John and David. He is survived by his son, William Luke Hamaty and wife Dawn of China Grove, NC; daughters, Kathleen Lenore Hamaty of Evansville, Ind. and Susan Lenore Hamaty Daniels and husband Lewis of Westbrook, Conn.; and sister June Jones of Denver, Co. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Kathleen Chambers, Hollie Phillips (Aaron), Heather Hobby, Jenny Hobby, Jamie Priddy (Josh), Christopher Daniels, Roger Daniels, Patrick Troutman (Amanda), Daniel Hamaty and David Hamaty; and eight great-grandchildren: Kai Chambers, Noah and Lilly Troutman, Cohen Beckwith, Ethan Worman, Amber Counceller and Avery and Aurora Phillips. A private service will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Robert Black at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Salisbury, NC. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Fund C of the St. Luke's Episcopal Church Foundation c/o St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 131 West Council St., Salisbury, NC 28144; or to the Zion Center for Worship and the Arts, 1938 Dunhill Drive, Charlotte NC 28205. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hamaty family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
