Daniel Theodore Ted Shumate
1932 - 2020
Mr. Daniel Theodore (Ted) Shumate, age 87 of China Grove, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born September 1, 1932, Ted was the son of the late Roy J. Shumate and Bernice Smith Shumate. His loving wife of 61 years, Doris Shumate and his two sons, Michael Lee Shumate and Larry Van Shumate also preceded him in death. Ted was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church in Kannapolis. He retired as a sales manager with Cohen Equipment in Landis after many years of service. He was a great family man who loved his family dearly. They were his world. Those left to cherish his memory is his brother, Horace E. Shumate, along with seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and two nieces. Visitation for Ted will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am in the Chapel. Burial will follow immediately after the funeral service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Shumate.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
JUN
27
Burial
West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
