Daniel Wesley Gaither, Jr. age 63, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Gaither was born November 30, 1955 in Rowan County a son of the late Jennie Finger Gaither Simpson and Daniel Wesley Gaither. He attended Dunbar High School and worked for Wall Rope. He was a member of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was a nephew Eric Worth. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters Cherie Daniel Rankin of Salisbury and Iman Don'shai Crawford of Salisbury; sisters Linda Worth and Brenda Gaither of Salisbury; grandchildren Jareke Chambers, Egypt Alexander and Brian Jones; nieces and nephews Monica Gaither (William), Tina Drye (Ken), Craig Gaither (Michelle) and Derick Gaither; aunts Dorothy Cauthen (Terry) and Janie Miller Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Summersett Memorial Chapel conducted by Rev. Dave Miller. Following the service a reception will be held at sister Linda Worth's residence 1314 Lincolnton Rd., Apt. 101, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Gaither family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 30, 2019