Danny Allen Wilson (1967 - 2020)
Service Information
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
28083
(704)-933-2222
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church
Obituary
Danny Allen Wilson, 52, of Kannapolis passed away on January 2, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born October 3, 1967 I Cabarrus County, a son of Brenda Goodman Shore of Kannapolis and the late Billy Allen Wilson. Danny worked for the VA Medical Center for many years. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Desert Storm. Danny liked to work on old cars, loved racing and watching football. He was a member of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church officiated by Rev. John Futterer. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Salisbury with military honors. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday evening at Whitley's Funeral Home. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kelly Moose Wilson, his daughter, Alexis E. Wilson and step-son, Alan Maulden. Memorials may be made to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church and/or a local animal shelter of one's choice in Danny's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 5, 2020
