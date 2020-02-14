Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Popper Little. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Funeral service 1:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Danny Martin Little “Popper”, 80, of Kannapolis passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 after a period of declining health. A funeral service to celebrate Danny's life will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, Feb. 14 at Whitley's Funeral Chapel with Rev. Andy Downs officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park and his family will receive friends after the burial at the graveside. Danny was born Oct. 25, 1939 in Cabarrus Co., a son of the late Claude “Buck” and Grace Kiser Little. In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn “Elaine” Little, his brother ”Buck” Little and his sisters Jane Martin, Louise McQuay and Gail Anderson. Danny was a lifelong area resident. He served in the US Army in the early 60's, most notably playing baseball for the Army, traveling from base to base, entertaining the troops. Upon his return, Danny attended Evans Business College and worked as a trucker for various freight lines. He is best known for his coaching the area youth in baseball and football. Danny served as baseball coach for Dixie Youth and Cal Ripken Teams and in football he coached for Pop Warner and Lions Club teams and for Evans Business College. Danny touched many lives and became affectionately known as “Popper” to those youth whom he influenced as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, deacon, Sunday school teacher, coach and Christian. Those left with cherished memories include his wife of 9 years, Anita Felts Little of the home, his sons, Derrick Little (Kim) of Mooresville and Brent Little (Marie) of Kannapolis, his daughter, Carrie Lee of El Paso TX, his step sons, Shane Felts (Dawn) and Bryan Felts(Kalie) and step-daughter, Kelly McGinnis (Dean), his sisters Barbara Suggs (George) and Helen Sherrill (Wayne), his 8 grandchildren; Bradly (Brittany), William (Amie), Kaylin (Sam), Dalton, Kiser, Graylen, Corey and Jamie and 4 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be left at

