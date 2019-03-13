Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Ray Kepley. View Sign

Danny Ray Kepley, 59, of Salisbury went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 10, 2019. Danny was born Jan. 29, 1960, the oldest son of Bobby Ray Kepley and the late Helen Lytle Kepley. He graduated from North Rowan High School in 1978. Danny was a hard worker, repairing and building many houses in Rowan County. He learned his construction skills from his daddy. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and fishing when he had the chance. He will be missed by his family and friends – all who are thankful to know that his love was boundless. Danny was preceded in death by his mother. His legacy lives on through his three children, Amber Kepley Smith (Jonathan), Ashtyn Lynn Kepley and Will Dylan Kepley; and his granddaughter, Leighton Palmer Smith. His memory will be cherished by his father and step-mother, Marlene Kepley; his siblings, Jeffrey Kepley (Tammy), Melissa Kepley Sigmon and Carvie Kepley; as well as his nephews, nieces, step-siblings, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Visitation and Service: The visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2255 E. Ridge Rd., Salisbury NC 28144. The service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church. The Rev. Scott Faw and Rev. Dr. Rick Cockerham will be officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Care Clinic of Rowan County or Calvary Baptist Church. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Kepley family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Lyerly Funeral Home

515 S. Main St.

Salisbury , NC 28144

