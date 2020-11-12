Danny Ray Lowder, age 66 of China Grove, passed away on November 6, 2020 at his home. Born December 14, 1953 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Audrey Raymell Lowder. Danny attended Rowan County Schools. Danny worked many years for Gary's BBQ and retired from there. He enjoyed going on trips with friends from Gary's, especially to Las Vegas. He also looked forward to holiday gatherings with his extended family. Those left to cherish his memory are his cousins, Lou Eaton and Matthew Eaton and several other cousins. He also leaves behind his aunt, Shirley Lowder Smith and uncle, Glen Lowder (Betty). Visitation for Danny will be on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home from 12:30 – 1:30pm. Graveside Service will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park at 2:00pm in China Grove. The family has requested you kindly remember Danny with memorials in his honor to a charity of the donor's choice
