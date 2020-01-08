Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Wrenn Cochran. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord 460 Branchview Dr. NE Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-1161 Funeral service 2:00 PM Roberta United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Danny Wrenn Cochran, 62, of Concord, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home due to complications from a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Mr. Cochran was born May 14, 1957, in Concord, to the late Daniel M. Cochran and the late Lula Dorton Cochran. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Roberta United Methodist Church. The Rev. Perry Hines and the Rev. Randy Wall will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Cochran was a 1976 graduate of Central Cabarrus High School and was employed in the warehouse at the Collins & Aikman Company. Prior to retiring due to the effects of Parkinson's he was last employed in custodial services at Jay M. Robinson High School. Mr. Cochran was a championship bowler for many years on teams at Frye's Lake Lanes. He won numerous ribbons for his flowers and plants exhibited at the Cabarrus County Fair, where he also served as the horticulture caretaker for ten years. Mr. Cochran loved to fish, play horseshoes, follow NASCAR racing and care of his Ford Mustang. He was a devoted, lifelong fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Survivors include a brother, Colby Cochran of the home; uncle J.W. (Dub) Cochran, Jr. of Concord; aunts Norma C. Humberger of Concord and Eunice C. Mattera of La Jolla, Ca.; son Kevin Cochran; and eleven cousins. The family extends special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Geoffrey Rackoff and staff at Carolina Internal Medicine, Dr. Richard Murrow of the UNC Neurology Clinic, Dr. Thomas Steffens formerly of Levine Cancer Institute Concord, and to the staffs of Kindred at Home and Home Instead for the loving care given to Mr. Cochran. Memorials may be made to UNC Neurology Disorder Parkinson's Disease Research (348554) at http://www.hartsellfh.com>

