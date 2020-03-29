Mrs. Darlene Burgess Litaker, 60, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Mrs. Litaker was born August 18, 1959 in Concord. She was the daughter of Lorene Ball Burgess of Concord and the late Joe Burgess. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kannapolis. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Jeff White; two daughters, Amy Rucker Peterson and husband Derek of Waxhaw and Jamie White of Kannapolis; three brothers, Michael Burgess of Mooresville, Billy Burgess of Concord and Chris Burgess of Rockwell; and three grandchildren, Mickayla, Sierra and Devin. Memorials may be sent to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1601 Cooper Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Litaker.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2020