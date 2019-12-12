Mr. Darrell Harris, 64, was born September 3, 1955, in Macon, NC to Forest and Marindia A. Harris. On Monday morning, December 9, 2019 God called His child home from labor to reward. He retired from PPG Ind. (NEG). He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nicie Trapp Harris; a nephew who he reared in the home, Adrian Thacker a sister, Joan Richardson and two brothers, Forest Harris and Rommie Harris. He leaves to cherish his memory four sisters: Carol Harris (McArthur) Vickers, Juanita H. Taylor, Doris H. Davis and Marindia H. (Billy) Bennett; three brothers: Kenneth Harris, Quintin Harris and Dana Harris; eight nieces and nephews who were reared in the home: Mario Boston, Jeleah Taylor, Keyia Wells, Orlando Wells, Ronald Wells, Andrea Wells, CaMari Boston and Shykeyia Boston; a brother-in-law, Michael Trapp; a sister-in-law, Dianna Lynn Borders Monroe; an aunt, Ester Davis and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be Friday at 12:00 Noon at Union Baptist Church with family visitation at 11:30am. Entombment will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park Chapel of Light. Online condolences can be expressed to the Harris family at www.robertsfuneral.com .
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 12, 2019