Darren Boyd Safrit, 54 of Mt. Pleasant, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Liberty Lane Hospice House, Salisbury following a period of declining health. Darren was born February 10, 1965 in Cabarrus County, NC a son of William Boyd Safrit and Shirley Joyce Furr Safrit of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents he is also survived by three brothers, John Safrit and wife Shandy of Albemarle, and Mark and Keith Safrit of Mt. Pleasant and an aunt, Ruth Hattaway and husband Dick of Salisbury. He is also survived by three nieces, Zelie, Everlee and Quinley. Darren was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed reading, basketball and listening to music. He was of graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Funeral services to celebrate Darren's life will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Anita Sain. Interment will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory, Albemarle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the 's Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Ks., 66675-8516. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 8, 2019