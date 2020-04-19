Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darryl Lamar Blackwelder. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Darryl Lamar Blackwelder, 56, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates in a fatal car accident. He was born on May 24, 1963 in Salisbury to Remona Huneycutt Blackwelder and the late Howard Blackwelder. Darryl worked for McGuire Nuclear Station for 25 years as a lead operator. He most recently worked as a Section Head of Operations & Procedures for Nawah Energy in United Arab Emirates. He graduated from Rowan Cabarrus Community College with an Associates Degree in Electronics. He enjoyed scuba diving, boating, fishing, elk hunting, playing his guitar, and traveling with his family. Darryl was an avid Carolina Panthers and Carolina Tar Heels fan. In addition to his father, Darryl was preceded in death by his brother, Kent Blackwelder; and his mother-in-law, Betty Alexander. In addition to his mother, Darryl is survived by his wife of 21 years, Melanie Witty Blackwelder of Cleveland; his children, Grace Elizabeth Blackwelder and Jonathan Andrew Blackwelder; his brothers, Joel Drew Blackwelder and wife Belinda of Salisbury, and Howard “Ray” Blackwelder of Salisbury; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Service: Due to the mandate by Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit the service size, all services are private. Burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Powles Staton Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses or to the family to help with the college tuition of his daughter. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Blackwelder family. Online condolences may be made at

