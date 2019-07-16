Darryl Locke Hoffman, 63, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born Aug. 26, 1955 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Margie Abernethy Hoffman and Karl Gilbert Hoffman. He was educated in the Rowan County schools and graduated from West Rowan High School, Class of 1973. Mr. Hoffman was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Hoffman was a self-employed painter. He was a member of New Hope Independent Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Michael Hoffman. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Gwen Hoffman Crowe of Salisbury; niece, Robin Boone (Scott) of Salisbury, nephew, Michael Hoffman (Megan) of Waxhaw and his children Edward Teddy Hoffman and Grace Everett Hoffman; nephew, Bryan Hoffman of Jacksonville; great-niece, Tristen Chavis (Colby) of Morganton; great-nephew, Coleton Boone (Lauren) of Charlotte; great-great-niece, Kailyn Chavis; and sister-in-law, Carol Hoffman of Jacksonville. Service and Visitation: A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday (July 18) at Rowan Memorial Park with the Rev. Darrell Worley, minister of New Hope Independent Baptist Church officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the US Air Force and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will speak to friends following the graveside service. Memorial: Memorials may be made to New Hope Independent Baptist Church, 830 Choate Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hoffman family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 16, 2019