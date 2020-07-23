1/1
Daryl Dean Aistrop
1947 - 2020
Mr. Daryl Dean Aistrop, age 73 of Kannapolis, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born January 17, 1947 in Washington County, VA, he was the son of the late Marcus Aistrop and Virginia Henderson Aistrop. In addition to his parents, his brothers, Dallas, Bobby, James and Mark Aistrop and sister, Cheryl Aistrop all preceded him in death. He was a member of God's Tabernacle Church in Kannapolis. Daryl spent his career as a truck driver, driving for over 50 years and retiring from Tim Seagraves Trucking. He loved car shows, the mountains and camping anywhere you could pitch a tent. His favorite dining adventure was driving no matter how far to get a good meal. He was truly a family man, loved his family dearly and was a selfless, kind hearted and stubborn man. He would do anything for anyone… Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Daryl Dean Aistrop (Lacey), Kimberly Cooper (Steven), Crystal Simmons and Randy Simmons (Ashley). He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with his lifelong friend, Terrie Jo McCall. Visitation: Visitation for Daryl will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 7:00 – 9:00pm at Advantage Funerals and Cremation-Landis, 716 S. Main Street, Landis, NC. Service: Funeral Service will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of the funeral home officiated by Pastor Randy Simmons. Burial to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove at 2:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com Advantage Funerals and Cremation-Landis is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Aistrop.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Advantage Funerals and Cremation-Landis
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Advantage Funerals and Cremation-Landis
JUL
24
Burial
02:00 PM
West Lawn Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for his family. Daryl was a good friend of mine. Knew him from Trucker Center and Waffle house. Will be missed.
Lori Hall
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
