David Allen Hettler
David Allen Hettler, 58, of Salisbury, NC, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born October 30, 1962, in Rochester, NY, the son of Dolores Mae Hettler. Mr. Hettler was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as a chef. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Hettler Graessel. Mr. Hettler is survived by his son, Jared Hettler of Rochester, NY; brother, Gary Hettler and wife, Gloria, of Mount Holly, NC; and nieces Christine Hettler, Carrie Helmkamp, Cassie Hettler, Tracy Lieders Gabrielle, Erin Archer, and Patti Harder. A private family service with military rites will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richard's House, 290 Cypress Street, Rochester, NY 14620, to assist veterans with addiction. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Hettler family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
Salisbury National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
