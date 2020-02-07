David Willard Butler, 35, of Salisbury, became one with the force on Jan. 13, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. On Nov. 7, 1984, in Broward County Florida, DavidWillard Butler, entered the world with a destiny to make an impression, and boy did he. David will always be remembered for loving music with his whole existence, his quick wit, his hilarious sense of humor, his ability to make people laugh, the way he lit up a room, the way he made a gathering come alive, and of course, his desire to be a great writer. To his friends, David wasn't just a friend, he was a brother. He will be greatly missed. Surviving family members include, his mother, Lou Ann Nay; his father, David E. Butler; sister, Jennifer Vanasdale (Ron); sister, Bonny Butler (nephew, Mason); and his daughter, Olivia. Arrangements: A memorial will be held Feb. 8, at The Fish Bowl in Salisbury at 3 p.m. Come as you are.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 7, 2020