Mr. David Pinkney Caldwell, age 65, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House. David was born Jan. 31, 1954 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late James Frell Caldwell Sr. and Miriam Benfield Caldwell. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Ann C. Powlas of Faith; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Martha Caldwell of Boone; niece, Amy Hartig; nephew, Brian Caldwell; five great-nieces and nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Service: A graveside with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Park, with Rev. Edward Scott officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to the Colon Cancer Coalition, 5666 Lincoln Drive #270, Edina, MN 55436. Wilkinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2019