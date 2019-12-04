Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

David Scott Call, 56 years of age, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, death was unexpected. He was born May 31, 1963. David was the son of the late Frances Safrit Heilig and Robert J. Heilig. David was educated in the Rowan County School System. He was employed for 14 years with Food Lion, Inc. as a driver for the last two years of employment. After leaving Food Lion he enjoyed antiquing and traveling to the beaches of South Carolina and the mountains of North Carolina. David enjoyed all sports, especially NASCAR and golfing. David was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry Lee and Mabelle Safrit of Salisbury; fraternal grandparents, William H. and Willie M. Heilig of China Grove; and brother, Boyd Dale Call of Morganton. David was survived by his daughter, Brittany Call Ketchie (Wes) of China Grove; his sisters, Reba Safrit Saine (H.G.) of Salisbury, Teresa Call Linker of Salisbury, and Brother Robert J. “Buddy” Heilig (Anna) of Salisbury; uncles, Tommy Safrit (Irene) of Delaware and Eddie Safrit (Jean) of Salisbury; aunt Nancy Safrit (James dec.) of Salisbury; nieces, Angie Carelas (John) of Harrisburg, Karen Black (Mike) of Harrisburg, Marsha McGuire (Dean) of Kannapolis, and Michelle Linker of Salisbury; nephews, Jeff Saine (Vickie) of Salisbury, Steven Saine of China Grove, Brad Call of Asheville, Andrew Call (Sara) of Morganton, Josh Call (Brenna) of Morganton, and Garrett Heilig of Salisbury; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, along with numerous cousins and friends who he loved dearly. Arrangements: Services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 205 St. Paul's Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 at 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 6. The Reverend William Ketchie will preside. A visitation with the family will immediately follow the service in the fellowship hall. A private interment will be held at another time with the family. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Salisbury. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Call family. Online condolences may be made at

David Scott Call, 56 years of age, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, death was unexpected. He was born May 31, 1963. David was the son of the late Frances Safrit Heilig and Robert J. Heilig. David was educated in the Rowan County School System. He was employed for 14 years with Food Lion, Inc. as a driver for the last two years of employment. After leaving Food Lion he enjoyed antiquing and traveling to the beaches of South Carolina and the mountains of North Carolina. David enjoyed all sports, especially NASCAR and golfing. David was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry Lee and Mabelle Safrit of Salisbury; fraternal grandparents, William H. and Willie M. Heilig of China Grove; and brother, Boyd Dale Call of Morganton. David was survived by his daughter, Brittany Call Ketchie (Wes) of China Grove; his sisters, Reba Safrit Saine (H.G.) of Salisbury, Teresa Call Linker of Salisbury, and Brother Robert J. “Buddy” Heilig (Anna) of Salisbury; uncles, Tommy Safrit (Irene) of Delaware and Eddie Safrit (Jean) of Salisbury; aunt Nancy Safrit (James dec.) of Salisbury; nieces, Angie Carelas (John) of Harrisburg, Karen Black (Mike) of Harrisburg, Marsha McGuire (Dean) of Kannapolis, and Michelle Linker of Salisbury; nephews, Jeff Saine (Vickie) of Salisbury, Steven Saine of China Grove, Brad Call of Asheville, Andrew Call (Sara) of Morganton, Josh Call (Brenna) of Morganton, and Garrett Heilig of Salisbury; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, along with numerous cousins and friends who he loved dearly. Arrangements: Services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 205 St. Paul's Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 at 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 6. The Reverend William Ketchie will preside. A visitation with the family will immediately follow the service in the fellowship hall. A private interment will be held at another time with the family. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Salisbury. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Call family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close