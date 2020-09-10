Mr. David Calvin Culp, 95, of Morven and formerly of East Spencer, went to be with his Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. David was born April 8, 1925 in Rowan County, NC and was a son of the late Charles Lee Culp and the late Regina Canup Culp. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during World War II. He worked with Southern Railroad at the Spencer Yard, which is now the home of the North Carolina Transportation Museum. David retired with 42 years of service to the railroad. Surviving are his daughters, Anita Mullis of Morven and Libby (Paul) Adams of Snellville, GA; his grandchildren, David (Shae) Adams of Gold Hill, Jennifer Knoske (Brian) of Pffaftown, Rusty Henry of Morven and Jennie (Jack) Leavitt of Las Vegas, NV; his great-grandchildren, Vivian, Lilah and Declan Adams and Caden and Adalynn Knoske; and a special niece who was like another daughter, Melinda Haire (Todd) and great-niece, Lindsay Haire all of Morven. Service: Funeral services will be 3:00pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow with military honors in Anson Memorial Park. Visitation: The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anson Community Hospice, a division of Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US-1, Rockingham, NC 28379. The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com