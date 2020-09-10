1/1
David Calvin Culp
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. David Calvin Culp, 95, of Morven and formerly of East Spencer, went to be with his Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. David was born April 8, 1925 in Rowan County, NC and was a son of the late Charles Lee Culp and the late Regina Canup Culp. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during World War II. He worked with Southern Railroad at the Spencer Yard, which is now the home of the North Carolina Transportation Museum. David retired with 42 years of service to the railroad. Surviving are his daughters, Anita Mullis of Morven and Libby (Paul) Adams of Snellville, GA; his grandchildren, David (Shae) Adams of Gold Hill, Jennifer Knoske (Brian) of Pffaftown, Rusty Henry of Morven and Jennie (Jack) Leavitt of Las Vegas, NV; his great-grandchildren, Vivian, Lilah and Declan Adams and Caden and Adalynn Knoske; and a special niece who was like another daughter, Melinda Haire (Todd) and great-niece, Lindsay Haire all of Morven. Service: Funeral services will be 3:00pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow with military honors in Anson Memorial Park. Visitation: The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anson Community Hospice, a division of Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US-1, Rockingham, NC 28379. The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt Funeral Home
2036 Morven Rd
Wadesboro, NC 28170
(704) 694-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved