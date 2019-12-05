David “Doc” Lane Watson, 56, of Salisbury passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his residence. David was born September 25, 1963 in Rowan Co, NC to the late Donald Lippard Watson and Elizabeth Frances Hemingway. He worked as a laborer for Carolina Brick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bob” Watson and by David's companion, Ruby Osborne. Surviving are his sisters, Barbara Graham and Mary Moline. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Watson family. Online condolences may be made at www. Summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 5, 2019