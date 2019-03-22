Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David F. Mullies Sr.. View Sign

David F. Mullies Sr., 69, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Novant Health Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born in Surry County on Jan. 21, 1950, he was the son of the late Anna Pruitte Mullies and T.C. Mullies. David was a veteran of the Unites States Marines and was wounded in Vietnam. He worked in management at K&W Restaurant and was a member of Franklin Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Mullies of Salisbury, whom he married in 1983; son, David Mullies Jr. of Lexington; step-son, Chris Wiles of Salisbury; daughter, Tammy Sharpe (Shannon) of Lexington; step-daughters, Beverly Lottes (Mark) of Salisbury, Jennifer Ward (Mike) of Salisbury and Michelle Childers (Mike) of Charlotte; brother, Bobby Mullies (Nona) of Stuart, Va.; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Franklin Baptist Church, 3810 US Hwy 601, Salisbury, NC 28147. Service: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Franklin Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Thomas officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Mullies family. Online condolences may be made at

