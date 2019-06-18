David Franklin Barrier, 65, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on Aug. 5, 1953, he was the son of the late Grace Monroe Barrier and Raymond Barrier. David was a graduate of North Rowan High School and attended Western Carolina University. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as a water plant operator for the City of Salisbury. He was Baptist by faith. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Gibby Barrier of Salisbury; brothers, Michael R. Barrier (Joanne) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Rev. Gregory L. Barrier (Martha) of Newark, Del.; and brother-in-law, Allen Gibby of Concord. Visitation: 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 11a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with the Rev. Scott Faw officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. Entombment will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Barrier family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 18, 2019